"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs Chicago: A Battle of Small Town Charm vs Metropolis Madness"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Kalamazoo students can explore their future at the Air Zoo in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Middle school and high school students can visit the Air Zoo at the annual KRESA open house to prepare their interests for the future. The open house is expected to be held Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to Kalamazoo RESA members. Connected students:...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Why are apples left to rot on the ground in orchards after the season is over?
FENNVILLE, Mich. — A viewer reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE this week after they noticed apples rotting on the ground at orchards in Sparta. They asked why the orchards don't donate or sell the apples and instead, leave them to waste. We reached out to the apple...
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan is a food lover's paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering everything from classic American cuisine to international flavors. Here are some of the best places to eat in Grand Rapids:
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Hundreds of volunteers commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, West Michigan volunteers dedicated their time to serving their communities. Hundreds of volunteers across Kalamazoo lined up at Gryphon Place today to participate in a community wide day of service to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. “We have...
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Beloved monkey housed at Holland garden center dies at 49
HOLLAND, MI -- A monkey housed at a Holland year-round garden center has died. Jonker’s Garden announced the passing of its resident monkey, Mingo, this week. The 49-year-old monkey was beloved by visitors to the garden center. Mingo, a Capuchin monkey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the arms...
"It has to be intentional," NAACP Kalamazoo reflects on National Day of Racial Healing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, thousands will be celebrating National Day of Racial Healing throughout the U.S. Leaders in the Kalamazoo community said they hoped this day builds on racial justice and dismantles discrimination. “It has to be intentional, it has to be done on a daily basis, we...
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire
The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to the location of where the fire started.
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
