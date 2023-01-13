ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Castle to Coast Fun Run moved to February

By Sydney Morgan
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The County of San Luis Obispo announced today that the Castle to Coast Fun Run is postponed due to inclement weather.

The event will now be held on Feb. 25th.

It will still start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m.

This run begins in the parking area of Hearst San Simeon State Park.

Runners will travel 8.2 miles along the south of Highway 1 into Cambria.

From there, they’ll take a right onto Moonstone Beach Drive and a right on Windsor Blvd. before ending at Shamel Park.

This run allows people to see some of the coastal views California has to offer.

There will be signage along the route informing the public of this event as there are no road, lane, or shoulder closures permitted.

For current information on how this area is doing, you can call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit their website .

