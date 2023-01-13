From vintage tarot cards to a novelist’s autograph, this rare sale in Palo Alto will highlight unusual items

Read full article on original website
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
‘I let them tell their story’: From butchers to bistro owners, a Redwood City resident interviews Peninsula food industry professionals on their ‘Food Origins’
Dave Sands’ podcast delves into how restaurateurs got their start. Dave Sands has tried a number of career paths since becoming a professional chef after graduating from the City College of San Francisco’s Hotel and Restaurant Program. The San Francisco native and Redwood City resident spent five years...
Start the new year with the Peninsula’s best personal growth deal: Free college classes and a deeply discounted gym membership
Take advantage of San Mateo County’s new free college program and learn about the history of video games, interior design or magic and witchcraft. For the first time, the San Mateo Community College District has waived the tuition and enrollment costs for all of its classes this spring as part of a new pilot program for county residents. The district includes three community colleges: Cañada College in Redwood City, College of San Mateo and Skyline College in San Bruno. Classes start Jan. 17.
‘People come here expecting things to stay the same’: Step back in time for breakfast at Millbrae Pancake House
Little has changed at the beloved family-run diner since it opened in 1959. Its customers and owners wouldn’t have it any other way. Songs from The Shangri-Las and Brenda Lee rotate through Millbrae Pancake House’s playlist. The upbeat ‘60s-era music greets you soon after you step out of your car and pulls you inside, where you imagine people conversing with words like “jalopy” and “groovy.” Yes, the popular all-day breakfast spot is dated, but places like this offer a respite from a world that can feel like it’s spinning out of control.
The Six Fifty’s guide to New Year’s weekend on the Peninsula
Ring in 2023 with live music, guided hikes and boozy brunches and dinners. Still pinning down your New Year’s weekend plans? The Six Fifty has you covered with our running list of performances, parties, multicourse meals and other ways to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick off 2023.
Facing climate change, Peninsula environmental groups brace for new battles
As they hit milestones, four organizations reflect on the past and look to the future. Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day.
Make yourself at home: Tal Palo brings Mexican food and wares to Los Altos
Chilaquiles and molletes star on the menu at the new downtown shop and eatery that makes patrons feel as if they’re dining in the owners’ house. The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home – a very stylish home at that – when you walk through the door.
‘I don’t know how this story’s going to end’: Pioneer Seafoods’ future on the line after Redwood City port terminates contract
Giuseppe Pennisi started selling his fish directly to local customers in 2020 after losing his spot at Fisherman’s Wharf. He’s once again in search of a new home for his boat. The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond...
