From vintage tarot cards to a novelist’s autograph, this rare sale in Palo Alto will highlight unusual items

Little has changed at the beloved family-run diner since it opened in 1959. Its customers and owners wouldn’t have it any other way. Songs from The Shangri-Las and Brenda Lee rotate through Millbrae Pancake House’s playlist. The upbeat ‘60s-era music greets you soon after you step out of your car and pulls you inside, where you imagine people conversing with words like “jalopy” and “groovy.” Yes, the popular all-day breakfast spot is dated, but places like this offer a respite from a world that can feel like it’s spinning out of control.

MILLBRAE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO