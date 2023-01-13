ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
Jerald Mitchell

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon went ho…
Maids handle RCB and Grafton to move to 12-0

The Maids picked up a win over Class AAA #5 Robert C. Byrd and Grafton to stay perfect on the season, moving to 12-0. Lewis County passed its toughest test of the season, erasing an eight-point halftime deficit and pulling away in the fourth quarter to outlast Robert C. Byrd 61-53 and stay unbeaten on the year at 11-0.
Gallery 62 West in Grafton, West Virginia offering painting class

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) are on a mission to spread their love of all things art to the residents of Taylor County, and they are doing so with cool classes that help individuals delve into their creative side. Gallery 62...
Mac Warner will fight for West Virginia

Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
