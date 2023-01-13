Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
Charlotte Davidson Soles
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlotte Davidson Soles of Barrackville died Saturday, January …
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Jerald Mitchell
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon went ho…
WVNews
Maids handle RCB and Grafton to move to 12-0
The Maids picked up a win over Class AAA #5 Robert C. Byrd and Grafton to stay perfect on the season, moving to 12-0. Lewis County passed its toughest test of the season, erasing an eight-point halftime deficit and pulling away in the fourth quarter to outlast Robert C. Byrd 61-53 and stay unbeaten on the year at 11-0.
WVNews
Gallery 62 West in Grafton, West Virginia offering painting class
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) are on a mission to spread their love of all things art to the residents of Taylor County, and they are doing so with cool classes that help individuals delve into their creative side. Gallery 62...
WVNews
Mac Warner will fight for West Virginia
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
WVNews
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
