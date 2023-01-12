Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
The Hiker Box opens new shop to store more inventory
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Eagle River has another new store added to its downtown but the name may sound familiar. The Hiker Box opened its doors to the public this past Wednesday after a year long process, due to over crowding at the original location. Co-owner Jessica Allen says this will make a difference for the outdoor retail hiking gear store. "We always wanted to live in Eagle River and have a store in Eagle River," said Jessica Allen. "Our current location on Wall Street has proven that people want this out door gear, we just ran out of space there so we thought the market is here so we just need a space where we can show it off," she said.
WSAW
Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has shut down Highway 8 at Highway 51 due to numerous crashes. Both east and westbound lanes are closed on US 8 between US 51 and N Riffle Rd because of multiple vehicle incidents in Oneida County. Icy roads are to blame.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo takes down Minnesota Wilderness to complete series sweep
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo have been hot lately, winning their previous three games before their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday. Their previous game in the series against the Wilderness saw the Windigo shutout Minnesota, winning that game at home by a score of 3-0. The Windigo wanted to win their contest against the Wilderness on Saturday because this game would complete the series sweep and because it's their last home game until February 9th against Anchorage.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander School District to hold a snowshoe clinic
RHINELANDER - If you've never had a chance to snowshoe before, the Rhinelander School District is giving you the chance to try something new. The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program will be hosting a Snowshoe Clinic for the community on Sunday, January 29. The class will be $10...
wxpr.org
Forest County Potawatomi farm acquires 40 bison as it grows herd
Joe Shepard points to a massive bison lounging in a snow-covered field in rural Forest County. “See that one laying there, that big one,” he says. “That’s one of the new Yellowstone bulls.”. Even surrounded by dozens of other big bison, the bull stands out. Its broad...
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
WJFW-TV
Antigo takes down Crandon in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
WJFW-TV
Rep. Tom Tiffany holds listening session in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) – Tom Tiffany was in Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties today, answering questions from his constituents. The listening sessions were the first since the swearing in of the 118th Congress earlier this month. With State representative Rob Swearengen also in attendance, Congressman Tiffany and his staff greeted people as they entered the Eagle River VFW Post 8637.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Woman's Club celebrates 125 years in the community
125 years ago on January 11, a group of Rhinelander women got together. The wives of the founders of the city of Rhinelander were determined to help the community. “Their mission statement was to enhance the lives of residents of Rhinelander right from the beginning," said Historian and Former Club President Cindy Goll.
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
Comments / 1