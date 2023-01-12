ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle River, WI

WJFW-TV

The Hiker Box opens new shop to store more inventory

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Eagle River has another new store added to its downtown but the name may sound familiar. The Hiker Box opened its doors to the public this past Wednesday after a year long process, due to over crowding at the original location. Co-owner Jessica Allen says this will make a difference for the outdoor retail hiking gear store. "We always wanted to live in Eagle River and have a store in Eagle River," said Jessica Allen. "Our current location on Wall Street has proven that people want this out door gear, we just ran out of space there so we thought the market is here so we just need a space where we can show it off," she said.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Windigo takes down Minnesota Wilderness to complete series sweep

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo have been hot lately, winning their previous three games before their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday. Their previous game in the series against the Wilderness saw the Windigo shutout Minnesota, winning that game at home by a score of 3-0. The Windigo wanted to win their contest against the Wilderness on Saturday because this game would complete the series sweep and because it's their last home game until February 9th against Anchorage.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander School District to hold a snowshoe clinic

RHINELANDER - If you've never had a chance to snowshoe before, the Rhinelander School District is giving you the chance to try something new. The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program will be hosting a Snowshoe Clinic for the community on Sunday, January 29. The class will be $10...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Antigo takes down Crandon in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Rep. Tom Tiffany holds listening session in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) – Tom Tiffany was in Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties today, answering questions from his constituents. The listening sessions were the first since the swearing in of the 118th Congress earlier this month. With State representative Rob Swearengen also in attendance, Congressman Tiffany and his staff greeted people as they entered the Eagle River VFW Post 8637.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Woman's Club celebrates 125 years in the community

125 years ago on January 11, a group of Rhinelander women got together. The wives of the founders of the city of Rhinelander were determined to help the community. “Their mission statement was to enhance the lives of residents of Rhinelander right from the beginning," said Historian and Former Club President Cindy Goll.
RHINELANDER, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI

