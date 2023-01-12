EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Eagle River has another new store added to its downtown but the name may sound familiar. The Hiker Box opened its doors to the public this past Wednesday after a year long process, due to over crowding at the original location. Co-owner Jessica Allen says this will make a difference for the outdoor retail hiking gear store. "We always wanted to live in Eagle River and have a store in Eagle River," said Jessica Allen. "Our current location on Wall Street has proven that people want this out door gear, we just ran out of space there so we thought the market is here so we just need a space where we can show it off," she said.

