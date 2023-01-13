Read full article on original website
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment.
WVNews
US drug trial opens for Mexico ex-security head
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The man who was once Mexico's top security official and in charge of fighting the drug cartels goes on trial Tuesday on charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for helping the powerful Sinaloa Cartel move drugs and its members avoid capture.
WVNews
Nepal to send data recorder from crash to France
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest plane accident in 30 years.
