Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man. Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl. The search warrant happened...
Austin man in custody after execution of a search warrant at a West Oakland Avenue restaurant Friday
An Austin man is in custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that 39-year old Terry Izeal Heggs was placed in the Mower County jail after a search warrant was served Friday at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which included the restaurant Wing Bazaar. Officers from the Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the South Central Minnesota Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, and Chief McKichan stated that over 50 grams of cocaine were located on the premises, along with suspected fentanyl.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
Wisconsin man killed after being hit by falling hay bales
ROCK ELM, Wis. (FOX 9) - A man in western Wisconsin died after being hit by falling hay bales on Saturday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. while a semi-truck driver was making a delivery of hay bales to a farm. During...
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict
SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lyndale Ave hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries on ground
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A car that struck a woman, then took off on Lyndale Avenue early Monday morning, left a woman lying on the ground of the busy avenue with life-threatening injuries. According to Minneapolis Police, officers from the fifth precinct responded to the report of a vehicle crash...
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
Law Enforcement Log
1:33 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 7:27 p.m. 26-year old Donald Mccormick cited for Driving after Revocation.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
New charges against Minnesota mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upgraded murder charges have been filed against a Minnesota mom who is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car last spring. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli...
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend
A 37-year-old Anoka man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of his off-and-on-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home in July 2022. Michael Klinger shot 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson twice near her heart at at home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue N. on July 30.
