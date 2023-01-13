ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

KIMT

Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man. Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl. The search warrant happened...
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man in custody after execution of a search warrant at a West Oakland Avenue restaurant Friday

An Austin man is in custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that 39-year old Terry Izeal Heggs was placed in the Mower County jail after a search warrant was served Friday at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which included the restaurant Wing Bazaar. Officers from the Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the South Central Minnesota Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, and Chief McKichan stated that over 50 grams of cocaine were located on the premises, along with suspected fentanyl.
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

Wisconsin man killed after being hit by falling hay bales

ROCK ELM, Wis. (FOX 9) - A man in western Wisconsin died after being hit by falling hay bales on Saturday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. while a semi-truck driver was making a delivery of hay bales to a farm. During...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict

SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

1:33 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 7:27 p.m. 26-year old Donald Mccormick cited for Driving after Revocation.
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

