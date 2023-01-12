ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
99.9 The Point

11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200

Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy