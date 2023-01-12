Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
Get Ready, Colorado. Winter Storm With Lots Of Snow Coming Tonight
It's going to feel "a lot like Christmas" starting tonight (1/17/23) in Colorado as we gear up for the biggest snowstorm in 2023 so far. This current winter storm warning starts tonight at 5 pm and goes through 5 pm on Wednesday. Here's what to expect. Biggest Storm Of The...
Where Does Colorado Rank When it Comes to Natural Disasters?
When you think of natural disasters in the state of Colorado, one of the categories is top of mind. Tornadoes. At least that's what comes to my mind when I think of natural disasters in our state. Weld County historically has seen the most tornadoes in Colorado, eclipsing second place,...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Colorado Isn’t Square, it’s a Hexahectaenneacontakaiheptagon
Even though the state of Colorado appears to be square on a map, it is far from being the shape of a square or even a rectangle. Colorado's borders look as if there are only four sides, but in reality, there are a total of 697. This makes the state...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,...
Colorado’s Carbs: What Type of Bread Do Locals Love the Most?
Rye, wheat, tortillas, muffins, bagels biscuits, buns, and more – the list of different and delicious types of bread goes on and on. But does Colorado have a favorite when it comes to this specific category of carbs?. Researchers at Shane Co. kneaded to get to the bottom of...
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
Gorgeous Rock Glaciers Can Be Found in Colorado
When envisioning a glacier, the first image that comes to mind might be a large, icy mass in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. But some of the world's most spectacular rock glaciers can actually be found right here in Colorado - 3,500 of them to be exact!. According to...
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0