Sabres doubled up by Winnipeg to end homestand

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome the Winnipeg Jets in their 4-2 loss at KeyBank Center on Thursday night to close out their four-game homestand.

Winnipeg was able to score first, just over six minutes into the game, for a 1-0 lead over the Sabres. Dylan Samberg used a screen in front of the net to record his second goal of the season.

The Sabres were credited with 12 shots on goal in the opening period, with Connor Hellebuyck making 12 saves. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made eight saves in the first period as well.

Victor Olofsson took advantage of a screen by Tyson Jost in front of the net to wire a wrist shot by Hellebuyck to tie the game 1-1 midway through the second period. The game-tying goal came just after a power play chance expired.

The Jets quickly answered with a go-ahead goal by Josh Morrissey with six minutes remaining in the middle stanza. He was able to use a Pierr-Luc Dubois screen at the top of the crease to create the scoring chance.

Jost was the beneficiary of an Olofsson pass in the slot to score his fourth goal of the season and tie the game 2-2 less than three minutes into the third period. Rasmus Dahlin helped create the chance by bringing the puck into the offensive zone and making the first pass to Olofsson.

Winnipeg answered back again five minutes later when Kyle Connor was able to convert on a breakaway chance after a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Sabres had their best chance to tie the game midway through the period when they enjoyed a four-on-three power play chance. However, they were unable to secure another game-tying goal. Instead, Karson Kuhlman doubled the Jets lead to 4-2 with an empty net goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Game Summary

First Period

BUF : none

WPG : 6:35 - Dylan Samberg (2) (Nate Schmidt)

Second Period

BUF : 12:02 - Victor Olofsson (16) (Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju)

WPG : 14:11 - Josh Morrissey (8) (Nikolaj Ehlers, Dylan DeMelo)

Third Period

BUF : 2:50 - Tyson Jost (4) (Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Dahlin)

WPG : 7:19 - Kyle Connor (21) (Nikolaj Ehlers). 19:17 - Karson Kuhlman (2)

(Kyle Connor, Brenden Dillon)

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : 11:36 - Kyle Okposo (2 min., high-sticking)

WPG : 14:42 - Saku Maenalanen (2 min., high-sticking)

Second Period

BUF : 19:17 - Alex Tuch (2 min., tripping)

WPG : 1:37 - Blake Wheeler (2 min., tripping). 9:51 - Adam Lowry

(2 min., elbowing)

Third Period

BUF : 11:05 - Alex Tuch (2 min., hooking)

WPG : 10:24 - Josh Morrissey (2 min., slashing). 11:26 - Blake Wheeler

(2 min., tripping)

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars

1. Connor Hellebuyck

2. Kyle Connor

3. Victor Oloffson