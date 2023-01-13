Read full article on original website
'There’s Something Wrong With the Children' Review: Insecure Direction Gets in the Way of Intriguing Concept
There’s a reason why the creepy kid trope is so enduring in horror, and that’s because children are scary even when there’s no supernatural element involved. Anyone who watched a kid growing up knows that children say bizarre things for no apparent reason and play games that put other people at risk. On top of that, children are just like mini-adults without a clear moral compass to prevent their most deranged fantasies from coming to life.
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Review: Stuck Between Dull Hell and Demented Heaven
While the movie industry is an ever-hungry machine looking to devour everything that crosses its covetous eyes, Hollywood has been surprisingly tame regarding Christianity. We don’t care about profaning ancient cultures to make shameful things such as Gods of Egypt, and it’s funny to think Marvel’s Thor is more well-known than the original Nordic divinity. However, even though the Bible is filled with stories ripe to explore through a fantasy gaze, we mostly only have fiction films with historical drama intentions, such as Noah. And when it comes to horror, the little-genre-that-could, we get stuck in some old exorcism narratives that sometimes feel like Vatican propaganda. Sure, Hollywood did try to turn 2010’s Legion into a franchise and failed spectacularly. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that movies like The Devil Conspiracy are so rare.
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
Let Directors Try Out Weird Stuff!
Auteur theory can be quite misleading and lacking in perspective as to the amount of collective work that goes into filmmaking, but it is an appropriate philosophy that acknowledges the director as the principal creative voice of a movie. This sturdy ideology is designed so that audiences expect films as individualistic artistic creations rather than mass-produced commercial entities. In an unfortunate turn of events, this standard has been fractured in the last few years. Perhaps through being trained to accept mainstream cinema as a factory pushing out the same formulaic content, spearheaded by business executives rather than artists, and subservient to the demands of a franchise, there is a sector of the movie-going public that is unwelcoming to a freewheeling sense of directorial vision, especially if said directors wish to get weird.
Where Was 'The Pale Blue Eye' Filmed?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye. Continue at your own risk. Netflix's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye, based on the book by Louis Bayard, has plenty of sordid and suspicious characters that may be responsible for the murder of two young West Point cadets, but there is a looming and ever-present villain in the film that is particularly chilling, and that is the cold and stark environment in which the story takes place. The Christian Bale led dark, whodunit mystery is set in the 1830s and was shot primarily in and around the Pittsburgh area along with several other well known locations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the real West Point is located in upstate New York on the banks of the Hudson River, the various locations that were chosen to double for the military academy and the area surrounding the sprawling campus really added an ominous and threatening tone that is remarkably consistent with what the area would have looked like during the 1830 pre-Civil War era. The gloomy and low-lit film is shot through a cold, blue filter which gives the film an even icier and starker feel to go along with the gloomy environment consistent with the location.
How to Watch 'When You Finish Saving the World': Showtimes and Streaming Details
American actor, dramatist, and author, Jesse Eisenberg, is bringing a unique experiment to the big screen. Eisenberg has transformed his 2020 audio drama with the same name into a live-action movie titled When You Finish Saving the World. The iconic actor makes his feature directorial debut with the movie and with popular names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) starring, the film is expected to present a one-of-a-kind thoughtful story against a light-hearted backdrop.
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
'The Hours' Was So Much More Than Nicole Kidman's Fake Nose
While the hype and fanfare around film awards ceremonies receives a good deal of justified criticism, it’s unfair to categorize a certain subsect of films as nothing more than an “Oscar bait.” Particularly in the days before the Best Picture category was expanded to 10 nominees, the Academy Awards tended to be dominated by seriously minded period pieces, many of which were either based or inspired by novels. The Hours is often cited as the quintessential example of “Oscar bait;” it’s a period piece that wrestles with relevant issues regarding gender dynamics and mental health that features a cast packed with A-list actors giving very showy performances. It’s also a masterful, deeply moving contemplation on the passage of time that deserves to be remembered more than just being “that movie where Nicole Kidman has a fake nose.”
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
If There Has to Be a 'Harry Potter' TV Show, It Should Be About the Marauders
With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
'Moonage Daydream' and 9 More Experimental Documentaries That Defy Genre Conventions
Most documentaries feature familiar tropes that will become noticeable to anyone who watches a handful of them. In telling historical or non-fiction stories, there'll often be a mix of archive footage, talking head interviews, narration, montages set to music, and some visual aids like graphs or statistics used throughout. There's nothing wrong with doing this for most documentaries, as a combination of these tools often works when it comes to presenting real-life people and their stories on screen.
John Hughes Movies Changed How We Talk About Teenagers On-Screen
In the 1980s, filmmaker John Hughes completely transformed how we tell stories about teenagers on-screen. Oh, to be a teenager. That near decade in which we are supposed to do so much, including get good grades in school, learn about love and relationships and decide on a future for ourselves, all the while trying to balance the feeling of a whole world developing inside that no one sees, only ourselves. Yes, and enjoy youth while we have it, too. It doesn't matter where in the world you live, being a teenager comes with the pains of growing up for everybody. And no one managed to capture all that - and, later, to shape adolescence into what it still is today - as John Hughes did with his unforgettable films.
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
The Meaning Behind the Title 'White Noise'
Noah Baumbach's film adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel White Noise is an absurdist comedy that explores some of the darker philosophical crises of modern life. The film borrows many of the most gripping lines of dialog from the book while leaving out some of the much more winding grandiloquence that DeLillo weaved throughout its many pages. As such, it's not hard to interpret the running themes of the film from the characters' obsession with death to social criticism of contemporary society. After a first watch, however, many viewers might still wonder what exactly DeLillo intended with the abstract title. Here are the layered meanings behind the title White Noise.
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
