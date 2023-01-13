ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:06 p.m., Eugene Police confirmed that Paul Bruce Allen has been found. He was located in the 2000 block of West 11th and is reunited with family. --- Original Story:. The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE

January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th

The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
LANE COUNTY, OR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
FLORENCE, OR
kptv.com

3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion County, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic...
MARION COUNTY, OR

