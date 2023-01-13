Read full article on original website
kpic
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
kpic
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:06 p.m., Eugene Police confirmed that Paul Bruce Allen has been found. He was located in the 2000 block of West 11th and is reunited with family. --- Original Story:. The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing,...
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
nbc16.com
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th
The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
kpic
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
kptv.com
Man sentenced to over 25 years in prison after killing 4 in Salem drunk driving crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man will serve more than 25 years in prison after hitting and killing four people and injuring two more while driving drunk, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was driving his Nissan...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
kezi.com
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
kptv.com
3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion County, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic...
KGW
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
kpic
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
