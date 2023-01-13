ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Royal Watering Can Will Get Rid of Mushrooms in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'

As you progress further through Disney Dreamlight Valley, the cozy life simulation game bringing your favorite Disney characters to life, you'll find your progress blocked by various flora, fauna, and boulders. Even with the royal tools you've picked up around the Valley, they won't be powerful enough to take down everything in your path.
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
'Hunters' Premieres Its Second and Final Season with Many Loose Ends to Tie Up

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hunters Season 1. Joining the list of shows that were canceled too soon is Hunters, the Prime Video series created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, that shows us a new, revisionist version of the after-effects of the Holocaust. Taking a page from Quentin Terentino’s Inglourious Basterds, Hunters follows a group of Nazi-hunters in the 1970s attempting to serve justice.
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

