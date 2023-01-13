Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Humane Society reminder: pet licensing deadline is in March
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a pet at home? If you do, the Nebraska Humane Society is now reminding you that licensing it is required. This year, the deadline to license your pet is March 15th. Several cities mandate licensing. Those cities include, but are not limited to,...
fox42kptm.com
Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
fox42kptm.com
January is National Blood Donor Month: donating can save lives
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and donating can save lives, according to nationaldacalendar.com. Blood is in great need, and millions of people including accident victims, organ recipients, and cancer patients rely on blood donations to survive. A single person in a car accident can...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
fox42kptm.com
BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
fox42kptm.com
Laughs, plants, and MLK Day among the things to do the week of January 16
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — MLK Jr. Day, Classic Laughs Movie Monday, music bingo, rare houseplants, and Read to a Dog are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 16. The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
fox42kptm.com
Show Choir may not be a sport, but the principles are still there
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winning in sports is all about teamwork. It's the same for members of show choir squads. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports the Skutt High School Show Choir is made up of athletes who play just about every sport at the school. Show choir isn't considered...
fox42kptm.com
After big win over Providence, Creighton men's hoops travels to Butler on Tuesday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's basketball team picked up a huge win on Saturday against No. 19 Providence, beating the Friars 73-67 to put an end to the Bluejays' two-game losing streak. CU improves 10-8 overall with the win and moves to 4-3 in Big East action. Creighton's...
fox42kptm.com
So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team. For the past decade, Skutt has been on a roll making it to the state tournament almost every year. This year, they are off to another good year. They are undefeated and ranked...
fox42kptm.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors a clergyman, activist, and Civil Rights Movement leader
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — On the third Monday of January, Americans celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor a man who made waves throughout the community as one of the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. He was best known for using nonviolent civil disobedience...
Comments / 0