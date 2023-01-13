ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Humane Society reminder: pet licensing deadline is in March

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a pet at home? If you do, the Nebraska Humane Society is now reminding you that licensing it is required. This year, the deadline to license your pet is March 15th. Several cities mandate licensing. Those cities include, but are not limited to,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help

AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
AURORA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Show Choir may not be a sport, but the principles are still there

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winning in sports is all about teamwork. It's the same for members of show choir squads. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports the Skutt High School Show Choir is made up of athletes who play just about every sport at the school. Show choir isn't considered...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

January is National Blood Donor Month: donating can save lives

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and donating can save lives, according to nationaldacalendar.com. Blood is in great need, and millions of people including accident victims, organ recipients, and cancer patients rely on blood donations to survive. A single person in a car accident can...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Laughs, plants, and MLK Day among the things to do the week of January 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — MLK Jr. Day, Classic Laughs Movie Monday, music bingo, rare houseplants, and Read to a Dog are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 16. The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy