DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
‘I know that I’m glad that our enemy is dead,’ Oklahoma executes 8th death row inmate since resuming lethal injections
Oklahoma carried out its 8th execution on Thursday since the state resumed executions in 2021.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
news9.com
Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree
Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KOCO
Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
WATCH: News On 6's Lori Fullbright Provides Testimony On Scott Eizember Execution
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. News On 6's Lori Fullbright was a media witness to the execution and shared her testimony on Thursday. Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew...
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
KOCO
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child
Officials say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.
