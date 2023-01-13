CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...

CYRIL, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO