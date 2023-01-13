ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree

Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
NORMAN, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK

