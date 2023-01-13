Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
'Moonage Daydream' and 9 More Experimental Documentaries That Defy Genre Conventions
Most documentaries feature familiar tropes that will become noticeable to anyone who watches a handful of them. In telling historical or non-fiction stories, there'll often be a mix of archive footage, talking head interviews, narration, montages set to music, and some visual aids like graphs or statistics used throughout. There's nothing wrong with doing this for most documentaries, as a combination of these tools often works when it comes to presenting real-life people and their stories on screen.
Has Fox Renewed ‘The Resident’?: Everything We Know About ‘The Resident’ Season 7
With The Resident Season 6 coming to a close, fans who’ve fallen in love with Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal), Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and the rest of the crew at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial Hospital are left wondering in the series return for a Season 7. The Resident’s Season 6 finale, “All Hands On Deck,” airs on Fox on Tuesday, January 17. And without spoiling anything, I can safely say that fans will be left wanting more of the medical drama when the end credits roll tonight. If you’re all caught up on The Resident...
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Review: Stuck Between Dull Hell and Demented Heaven
While the movie industry is an ever-hungry machine looking to devour everything that crosses its covetous eyes, Hollywood has been surprisingly tame regarding Christianity. We don’t care about profaning ancient cultures to make shameful things such as Gods of Egypt, and it’s funny to think Marvel’s Thor is more well-known than the original Nordic divinity. However, even though the Bible is filled with stories ripe to explore through a fantasy gaze, we mostly only have fiction films with historical drama intentions, such as Noah. And when it comes to horror, the little-genre-that-could, we get stuck in some old exorcism narratives that sometimes feel like Vatican propaganda. Sure, Hollywood did try to turn 2010’s Legion into a franchise and failed spectacularly. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that movies like The Devil Conspiracy are so rare.
Let Directors Try Out Weird Stuff!
Auteur theory can be quite misleading and lacking in perspective as to the amount of collective work that goes into filmmaking, but it is an appropriate philosophy that acknowledges the director as the principal creative voice of a movie. This sturdy ideology is designed so that audiences expect films as individualistic artistic creations rather than mass-produced commercial entities. In an unfortunate turn of events, this standard has been fractured in the last few years. Perhaps through being trained to accept mainstream cinema as a factory pushing out the same formulaic content, spearheaded by business executives rather than artists, and subservient to the demands of a franchise, there is a sector of the movie-going public that is unwelcoming to a freewheeling sense of directorial vision, especially if said directors wish to get weird.
From David to M3GAN: Movie Androids Ranked By How Likely They Are to Kill You
According to Isaac Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, “a robot may not injure a human being, or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”. However, much like humans, many robots believe that laws are meant to be broken. From Skynet to HAL-9000, the world of science fiction is full of killer AIs that would not hesitate before taking the life of a human being. And you’d think that a certain physical likeness would make them more sympathetic to our plight, but no, it often just makes them worse. In 2023, M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) is the newest killer robot to strike fear in the hearts of humans everywhere, but she sure wasn’t the first - nor will she be the last. Thankfully, not every android is as bloodthirsty as her. Here’s a list of nine movie androids from the least to the most likely to break Asimov’s law.
How ‘Tron: Legacy’ Went From Sequel to Cult Classic
Few movie scores of the past 20+ years have seen their soundtrack mesh as well with their on-screen visual counterpart as the work Daft Punk created for Tron: Legacy. Initially, Tron: Legacy seemed like a run-of-the-mill entry in a long-dormant series, one with the potential to rejuvenate the franchise with audiences after essentially a 28-year absence. Instead, Tron: Legacy stands as a film that many might now consider a cult classic. This is in large part due to the enduring score from the aforementioned duo, as their aesthetic styling and illustrious discography throughout their storied musical career appeared to act as the perfect choice for their involvement in the making of the film.
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Will Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown Be Released?. Who Are the Creators Behind Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?. From the minds of Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown is now returning for Season 2. The story follows former Avenger and Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner in the lead role of Mike McLusky, the titular mayor of a town where the local prison is the primary business. With the help of his brother Mitch, played by Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler, Mike holds the town together. He's one of the few people savvy enough to navigate the town's interpersonal politics and maintain the status quo. This season, Sheridan and Dillon intend to dive deeper into systemic issues like racism and inequality that play into the prison industrial complex.
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
If There Has to Be a 'Harry Potter' TV Show, It Should Be About the Marauders
With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
'The Last of Us': Who Are the Fireflies?
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us. In a single episode, The Last of Us justifies all the hype surrounding HBO’s highly-anticipated zombie apocalypse drama. Episode 1 introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv), teasing their journey across a destroyed version of the U.S. It also explores the cordyceps outbreak that almost wiped out humanity. Finally, Episode 1 also explains the main factions fighting for control in the post-apocalyptic world. On that note, the first episode’s title, “When You're Lost in the Darkness,” directly references the Fireflies, a revolutionary group that’s trying to reinstate democracy in America.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Seasons Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes
With The Walking Dead concluding its final season in late 2022, Collider recently brought the news that its spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, would also end in season 8. Premiering in 2015, the final season will begin on May 14, 2023, on AMC. From the show's early days led by...
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $538 Million at Domestic Box Office
With another strong weekend-to-weekend hold, Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to attract audiences over the holiday period, and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at the top of the domestic box office. After a $7 million fifth Friday, the epic science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total now stands at $538 million. It's still pacing ahead of the first Avatar, which had made around $500 million by the same point, but not holding as well.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Ending Explained: There's No Turning Back Now
Acclaimed playwright and director Martin McDonagh is known for the mix of dark humor and searing truths in his works, but his latest outing might be his most layered and thought-provoking venture yet. In Banshees of Inisherin, he reunites his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irishmen at an irreparable crossroads in their friendship. The film has garnered critical acclaim, specifically for Farrell and Gleeson’s performances and McDonagh’s brilliantly dark and witty script. Here's the ending of the mysterious tragicomedy explained.
'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood
As fans wait with anticipation to swing into theaters to see Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse later this year, there have been several pieces of news and art shared by the creators to give us a peak into the film's creation. The latest set of images shared by the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page combines the new and the old to create a story in four parts that paint an image of Peter B. Parker's path to becoming a father.
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
