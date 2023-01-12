ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abcnews4.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC

