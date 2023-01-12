Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
coladaily.com
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
abcnews4.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
Need for Guardian Ad Litem volunteers increasing in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Since 1984, the Guardians Ad Litem program through the Department of Children's Advocacy has offered a voice to children who are abused or neglected throughout South Carolina. Over the years, the need for volunteers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have increased. Volunteers are paired with...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
WLTX.com
What's going on with the Chapin Lexington Medical Urgent Care?
People have been saying online it's closing. But that's not the case. In fact, more care could be on the way.
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
Fewell Pavilion at SC Department of Mental Health Nursing Care Center under construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Harden Street in Columbia, you may have noticed the construction on the side of the Department of Mental Health's Nursing Care Center. Over to the right, construction workers are renovating the Fewell Pavilion building. You'll certainly see fencing, heavy machinery and workers...
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
abccolumbia.com
Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
WYFF4.com
'We need that comfort': Family of Greenwood man looks for answers 2 months since disappearance
GREENWOOD, S.C. — It has almost been two months since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen. However, no matter how bad the weather was Thursday, friends, family, and the Greenwood community came together to lift each other's spirits in hopes Hughes will come home. In a dark church in...
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Comments / 1