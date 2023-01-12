Defense lawyer: Eckersley believed she had miscarried, police berated her

A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO