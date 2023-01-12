Defense lawyer: Eckersley believed she had miscarried, police berated her

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester
Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday. On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
Footprints in the snow lead cops to man they say fled NH crash scene
Jan. 15—An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity. Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity...
Motion claims boyfriend of woman who gave birth in Manchester woods said baby had no pulse
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A motion filed by attorneys for a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in freezing temperatures in the woods of Manchester alleges that her boyfriend told her the baby had no pulse. Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge, appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing....
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder
A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
NH man accused of aggravated drunken driving following high-speed pursuit, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of aggravated drunken driving, failing to stop for police, speeding and leading troopers on a pursuit through communities on Friday night, state police said. Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, was held without bail and faces charges out the Merrimack...
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
