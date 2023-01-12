ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Defense lawyer: Eckersley believed she had miscarried, police berated her

By Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
 4 days ago
Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester

Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday. On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Correction officer accused of smuggling drugs into Billerica prison

A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.
BILLERICA, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Footprints in the snow lead cops to man they say fled NH crash scene

Jan. 15—An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity. Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity...
ACWORTH, NH
YAHOO!

Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response

Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
HUDSON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment

A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder

A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA

