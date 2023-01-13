Read full article on original website
HOUSTON - The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study. Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in.
The gradual warm up has begun across Southeast Texas with temperatures only around 50 on Sunday morning. The afternoons will return to the 70s, with some possible record highs on Tuesday. Expect a few showers around Houston for Martin Luther King Day but most of your outdoor activities should be good with only brief interruptions. Widespread rain and scattered storms come with the next cold front Wednesday.
