Priscilla Presley Speaks Out Amid ‘Beloved’ Daughter Lisa Marie’s Hospitalization: ‘Prayers’

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence after daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla, 77, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Lisa, who’s the daughter of the late Elvis Presley, is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on life support with a temporary pacemaker after she was rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics were called to her Calabasas, California home where they performed CPR and regained her pulse before transporting her to the local hospital, according to reports by TMZ.

Fans gathered in the comments section of Priscilla’s post, sharing kind words of a healthy and speedy recovery for Lisa, 54.

“She is already in my prayers. As soon as I heard of her being in the hospital … your daughter is very special just like you,” one fan wrote.

Another person commented, “Praying for her!!! She’s so loved, I hope she gets well soon and stay strong.”

Lisa’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, also gave his underlying support in a statement. “We all pray for her speedy and complete recovery,” Michael’s lawyer, Joseph Yanny, told Closer Weekly, noting that, “Her children need her.”

The devastating health crisis comes just two days after Lisa attended the 80th Golden Globes alongside her mother. The pair attended the big night in honor of actor Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in his role as the king of pop in the film Elvis.

Lisa and Priscilla supported the Carrie Diaries star as he transitioned into Elvis for the role, leading him to thank them in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla. I love you forever,” Austin, 31, said.

After Elvis premiered in June 2022, the Presley family were recognized for their place in the entertainment industry. Lisa and Priscilla were honored in a Hand and Footprint ceremony outside the TLC Chinese Hollywood Theatre, alongside Lisa’s daughters Riley, 33, twins Finlay and Harper, 14.

The famous family placed their hands in the cement, permanently leaving their mark in Hollywood.

Priscilla told Hollywood Insider at the ceremony, “If Elvis was here today, of course, he would be doing the same thing. Unfortunately, he’s not, so we’re here to represent him and keep his legacy going.”