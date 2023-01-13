As is often the case among West Virginia fans, the reaction to learning Chad Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator came with emotions. Some fans voiced liking the move and feelings that it will be a positive for incumbent players to not have to learn a new coach, especially the running backs, who will be a big part of the offense and had success under Scott in 2022. Others took giving the job to Scott as a sign WVU can’t bring in more accomplished coaches while head coach Neal Brown lingers in a state of evaluating over the next year. Arguments about Brown’s “lame duck” status were brought as why coaches decided to leave the program as well.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO