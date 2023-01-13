Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant
West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 TCU
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the matchup with No. 14 TCU. Huggins credited TCU head coach Jamie Dixon in saying that it’s his most talented team during his time in Fort Worth. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach also mentioned a phone call with former player and current Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
UC Basketball Staffer, Alum Taking Assistant Coach Position At West Virginia
The Bearcats standout is working with his former coach.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: WVU’s Announcement of Chad Scott as OC Sparks Mixed Reviews
As is often the case among West Virginia fans, the reaction to learning Chad Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator came with emotions. Some fans voiced liking the move and feelings that it will be a positive for incumbent players to not have to learn a new coach, especially the running backs, who will be a big part of the offense and had success under Scott in 2022. Others took giving the job to Scott as a sign WVU can’t bring in more accomplished coaches while head coach Neal Brown lingers in a state of evaluating over the next year. Arguments about Brown’s “lame duck” status were brought as why coaches decided to leave the program as well.
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a Reason Why Larry Harrison Was Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s shocking decision to “part ways” with longtime Bob Huggins’ assistant Larry Harrison, there was seemingly an outpouring of support for him. Current players, former players, people who are and were a part of the program, voiced their displeasure...
WBOY
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men’s basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 16
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU sent an offer to a DE from Ohio. A 4-star QB announces an offer from WVU. Update (7:30 PM) – WVU sends an offer to a 2024 OL from Virginia. Update...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Optimistic on Postgame Show, Wants Fans to be Part of Turnaround
Following West Virginia’s fifth-straight loss in Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins was very optimistic on the radio about the future of this team. Huggins asked for the fans’ continued support. “Hopefully our fans will continue to support us and be a part...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Misses 56 Free Throws in Previous Five Games, Most in D-I During Stretch
KANSAS STATE / 18 / -6 OKLAHOMA STATE / 11 / -7 West Virginia has had a loss margin of -33 while missing 56 free throws. Mountaineers just make around half of their misses, they’re looking at two or three wins in the Big 12. You can play the hypotheticals but the fact is WVU is 0-5 in conference play.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Depth of Big 12, Growth of Team
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit spoke with the media about the depth of the conference, what to expect from Baylor and how her team has become more versatile. WVU guards Madisen Smith and Jayla Hemingway also talked about the state of the team and preview the...
voiceofmotown.com
Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports
Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Upset Win Over Baylor
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first staple win over a ranked opponent at WVU when the Mountaineers defeated number 18 Baylor 74-65 on Sunday. Coach Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after the big win.
wvsportsnow.com
Free Throws Cost West Virginia Against Oklahoma, Drops Fifth-Straight Game 77-76
West Virginia drops their fifth-consecutive game as they couldn’t get over the hump against Oklahoma, 77-76. Mountaineers missed key free throws down the stretch. Oklahoma (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) led the entire game on Saturday afternoon. West Virginia’s (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) free throw shooting struggles continued as they...
Scarlet Nation
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week
A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Metro News
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
