ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
CARYVILLE, TN
103GBF

When is the Best Time to Visit Gatlinburg if You Want to Avoid Crowds?

If you're wanting a Smoky Mountain getaway, but don't want to deal with crowds, then a winter getaway is a must!. Many people in the Tri-State like to get away to the Smoky Mountains because you only have to hop in the car for about 5-6 hours to take in those gorgeous mountain views. Gatlinburg is the perfect distance to go for a whole week or just a long weekend getaway.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy