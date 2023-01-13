Read full article on original website
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WBIR
Campground 'wiped out' after storms on Thursday
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
wvlt.tv
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in East Tennessee Thursday amid severe storms across the region, according to the National Weather Service Morristown. The first EF-0 tornado touched down just southwest of Dandridge at around 1:14 p.m. It had maximum winds of 70 miles per hour, a...
993thex.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Brian Vaughan's fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple when to use it, the funds were depleted.
1450wlaf.com
ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
Englewood library closes after meth residue found in exhaust pipes
The City of Englewood Public Library is closed temporarily after testing showed methamphetamine contamination in exhaust vents, according to a news release. On Jan. 6, the City of Englewood tested its restrooms and other surfaces in the Public Library and the restrooms on the second floor of its Civic Center, according to a City statement.
When is the Best Time to Visit Gatlinburg if You Want to Avoid Crowds?
If you're wanting a Smoky Mountain getaway, but don't want to deal with crowds, then a winter getaway is a must!. Many people in the Tri-State like to get away to the Smoky Mountains because you only have to hop in the car for about 5-6 hours to take in those gorgeous mountain views. Gatlinburg is the perfect distance to go for a whole week or just a long weekend getaway.
WBIR
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
Knoxville bakery adjusts as egg prices remain high
Egg prices have risen affecting consumers and businesses. The average price for a dozen eggs surpassed $3 for only the second time ever.
Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year
Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store isles with a new alcoholic sweet tea that will launch later this year.
