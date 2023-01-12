Read full article on original website
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
YAHOO!
Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester
Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday. On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
manchesterinklink.com
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder
A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
YAHOO!
Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response
Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
YAHOO!
Footprints in the snow lead cops to man they say fled NH crash scene
Jan. 15—An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity. Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
pureoldies1055.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
YAHOO!
Man injured in weekend shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER ― A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Sunday morning, police said on Facebook. Police went to the area of 925 Main St. at about 11:15 Sunday morning for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the victim at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital, police said.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
pureoldies1041.com
Police ID drivers involved in fatal crash
KEENE, NH – Keene Police have identified the drivers involved in a deadly crash on Route 12 Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the scene near Forge Road around 2:40 pm Thursday where according to an updated news released issued Friday morning, a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene was traveling south and crossed the center line, and collided with a 2019 Buick Encore traveling north, driven by Richard Bergeron, 85, of Springfield Vermont.
WMUR.com
Girl, 6, injured by debris from bullet after father's gun accidentally discharges in Tilton
TILTON, N.H. — A 6-year-old girl in Tilton is in stable condition after police said she was injured when her father's firearm accidentally discharged. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Tilton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on West Main Street, regarding a child potentially injured following an accidental gun discharged in a home, according to Tilton police chief Abraham Gilman.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
