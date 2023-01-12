ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester

Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday. On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WPFO

New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder

A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
ROCHESTER, NH
YAHOO!

Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response

Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
HUDSON, NH
YAHOO!

Footprints in the snow lead cops to man they say fled NH crash scene

Jan. 15—An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity. Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity...
ACWORTH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH

CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
CONCORD, NH
pureoldies1055.com

Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified

Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
LIMERICK, ME
YAHOO!

Man injured in weekend shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER ― A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Sunday morning, police said on Facebook. Police went to the area of 925 Main St. at about 11:15 Sunday morning for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the victim at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
pureoldies1041.com

Police ID drivers involved in fatal crash

KEENE, NH – Keene Police have identified the drivers involved in a deadly crash on Route 12 Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the scene near Forge Road around 2:40 pm Thursday where according to an updated news released issued Friday morning, a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene was traveling south and crossed the center line, and collided with a 2019 Buick Encore traveling north, driven by Richard Bergeron, 85, of Springfield Vermont.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Girl, 6, injured by debris from bullet after father's gun accidentally discharges in Tilton

TILTON, N.H. — A 6-year-old girl in Tilton is in stable condition after police said she was injured when her father's firearm accidentally discharged. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Tilton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on West Main Street, regarding a child potentially injured following an accidental gun discharged in a home, according to Tilton police chief Abraham Gilman.
TILTON, NH

