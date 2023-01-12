Read full article on original website
Related
Persona 3 Portable: Fortune Arcana Ryoji Mochizuki social link guide
Get to know Ryoji Mochizuki before it's too late.
Fortune
Netflix looks to South Korea for growth as it makes a big bet on 34 new shows
It’s the streaming service’s biggest slate of original programming in the country to date.
nexttv.com
Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service
Sunday (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies. MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand -- part of Amazon’s acquisition of...
How to maximize all social links in Persona 3 Portable
Use these tips to make the most of your time in Persona 3.
nexttv.com
Al Michaels Calls Complaints He's Not Excited Enough, 'Internet Compost'
After Dave Portnoy and a gaggle of other members of the pizza-loving social influencer class piled on announcer Al Michaels (opens in new tab) over the weekend for not sounding excited enough during NBC's broadcast of the Jacksonville Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win over the L.A. Chargers, the veteran play-by-play man is reportedly contrite, held up in a bunker in Long Island, caught up in a moment of shame mixed with deep introspection.
Comments / 0