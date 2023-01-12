ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
KTVZ

Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance

Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself...
KTVZ

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action. On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for “The Mandalorian,” dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the trailer for the new season,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy