Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Has Fox Renewed ‘The Resident’?: Everything We Know About ‘The Resident’ Season 7
With The Resident Season 6 coming to a close, fans who’ve fallen in love with Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal), Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and the rest of the crew at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial Hospital are left wondering in the series return for a Season 7.
KTVZ
Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance
Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself...
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
KTVZ
‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action. On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for “The Mandalorian,” dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the trailer for the new season,...
Comments / 0