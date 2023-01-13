Read full article on original website
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
Stories you may have missed around Georgia last week
Here are some of the goings-on around The Peach State last week that you may have missed. Gov. Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Jan. 13 that’s heavy on spending for education and gives Georgia teachers and state employees $2,000 raises. The spending plan,...
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says two of those tornadoes touched down...
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Gov. Kemp Recommends Income Tax Refunds And Property Tax Rebates From Georgia
Georgians may soon get some tax refunds, as well as tax rebates, if the proposal from Gov. Brian Kemp gains support. Gov. Kemp recently presented his budget recommendations that include sending state income tax refunds and property tax rebates from Georgia to eligible residents. Income Tax Refunds And Property Tax...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds
Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees.
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
