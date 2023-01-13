ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Citiside Drive Homicide, Victim Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the man shot to death Friday on Citiside Drive in east Charlotte. Deandre Hagler, 22, was found shot to death inside a car. Police arrested Treyvon Young. He’s facing charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Moving Vehicle. Police say he was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road. Mario Zambrano died at the scene. Detectives said the man suffered the...
BELMONT, NC
FOX8 News

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified […]
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops being sought in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive around 9:37 p.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy