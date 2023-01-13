Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Arrest Suspect In Citiside Drive Homicide, Victim Identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the man shot to death Friday on Citiside Drive in east Charlotte. Deandre Hagler, 22, was found shot to death inside a car. Police arrested Treyvon Young. He’s facing charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Moving Vehicle. Police say he was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder.
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
WBTV
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juvenile suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on Monday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), police received a kidnapping call for service around 6:15 p.m. The caller said that her vehicle was stolen with her child inside.
WRAL
Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
wccbcharlotte.com
No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change.
WBTV
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road. Mario Zambrano died at the scene. Detectives said the man suffered the...
WBTV
Police Chief: Fire that destroyed former school administration building set accidentally by juveniles
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief. “My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on...
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified […]
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official details start of Title IX reform as trial looms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The actions of Myers Park High School administrators and officers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the wake of a student’s reported rape will go on trial Tuesday. The case involves a student who reported being forced into the woods adjacent to the school’s campus and...
Police: Man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops being sought in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. […]
Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
WBTV
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge.
WBTV
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive around 9:37 p.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.
CMPD searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at south Charlotte bus stops
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a man they think has been involved in “suspicious activity” around school bus stops in the south Charlotte area. Detectives described the man as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic male who has been...
WBTV
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
