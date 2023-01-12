Trade season appears to be kicking into a higher gear with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting the Boston Celtics as among teams with “significant trade interest” in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Competing with the Toronto Raptors and perhaps more clubs not named by Charania, Poetl’s “desire to compete on the highest levels is a factor that other organizations feel is important for the pending unrestricted free agent” according to the Athletic analyst.

BOSTON, MA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO