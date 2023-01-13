ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will Perdue on Bulls’ loss to the Wizards

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to explain what went wrong with the Chicago Bulls when they fell to the Washington Wizards 97-100.

