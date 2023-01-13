Will Perdue on Bulls’ loss to the Wizards
Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to explain what went wrong with the Chicago Bulls when they fell to the Washington Wizards 97-100.More with Will Perdue More Bulls coverage Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
