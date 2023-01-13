Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 117-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. COMING & GOING – Isaiah Stewart returned from a three-game absence but two minutes after tipoff he was back on the bench with two fouls. That was bad news for the Pistons and their mission to match New York’s force with a commensurate dollop of their own. New York’s Mitchell Robinson blocked the first two shots the Pistons took and the Knicks built a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Pistons fought their way back in the game by outscoring New York 27-14 over the last nine minutes of the first half. They were within six within the final minute of the third quarter, but saw it go to 10 points by quarter’s end and to 18 when Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:43 left. They went on another spurt, pulling within seven points with less than five minutes to play, but Julius Randle – who scored 42 and has 78 in two games at Little Caesars Arena this season – helped the Knicks close strong to nab the win in another case of the Pistons seeing a few bad minutes undo a long stretch that set them up to have a chance to win. Ultimately, their lack of size was telling as the Pistons were outrebounded 52-38. Getting Stewart back didn’t do much to alleviate the shortage of big men for the Pistons, who in addition to remaining without Marvin Bagley III and Jalen Duren also were without Nerlens Noel due to knee soreness, leaving Stewart as the lone big man standing. Noel, who’d played only eight games until being called into action by the absence of Duren and Stewart this week, had started the last three games and logged a total of 61 minutes, nearly half his season total of 142. Stewart got hit with two fouls in the game’s first two minutes and sat for Kevin Knox, leaving the Pistons in a spot that’s become familiar this week – undersized. The Pistons were outrebounded 18-9 in the first quarter with Stewart on the bench for 10 minutes. The Pistons have lost 12 straight games to the Knicks, matching the string of 12 straight losses to Chicago as the longest current streaks vs. any Pistons opponent.

