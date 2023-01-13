Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
Shams: Boston Celtics among teams with 'significant trade interest' in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.
Trade season appears to be kicking into a higher gear with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting the Boston Celtics as among teams with “significant trade interest” in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Competing with the Toronto Raptors and perhaps more clubs not named by Charania, Poetl’s “desire to compete on the highest levels is a factor that other organizations feel is important for the pending unrestricted free agent” according to the Athletic analyst.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks
The Pacers tip off a challenging four-game road trip on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Indiana (23-21) will be trying to snap a three-game skid, but it won't be an easy task against the Bucks (27-16), who have dominated the Central Division rivalry recently. The Blue & Gold have dropped their...
NBA
Hornets’ Hot Start Fizzles Out Against Celtics
Ball Scores 30+ PTS Again, Boston Takes Control with Late 1st-Half Run, Big 3rd Quarter. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the kind of start they were envisioning going up against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics, but that momentum only lasted so long in a 122-106 home loss on Saturday night.
NBA
Hornets Give Celtics All They Can Handle In MLK Day Rematch Defeat
McDaniels Tallies Career-High 26 PTS, Jayson Tatum Has Historic Performance for Boston. Clawing their way back from an early deficit, the Charlotte Hornets gave everything they had in Monday afternoon’s MLK Day matinee, which ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum’s 51 points in a 130-118 home loss.
NBA
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
Randle’s 42 too much for Pistons in matinee loss to Knicks
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 117-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. COMING & GOING – Isaiah Stewart returned from a three-game absence but two minutes after tipoff he was back on the bench with two fouls. That was bad news for the Pistons and their mission to match New York’s force with a commensurate dollop of their own. New York’s Mitchell Robinson blocked the first two shots the Pistons took and the Knicks built a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Pistons fought their way back in the game by outscoring New York 27-14 over the last nine minutes of the first half. They were within six within the final minute of the third quarter, but saw it go to 10 points by quarter’s end and to 18 when Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:43 left. They went on another spurt, pulling within seven points with less than five minutes to play, but Julius Randle – who scored 42 and has 78 in two games at Little Caesars Arena this season – helped the Knicks close strong to nab the win in another case of the Pistons seeing a few bad minutes undo a long stretch that set them up to have a chance to win. Ultimately, their lack of size was telling as the Pistons were outrebounded 52-38. Getting Stewart back didn’t do much to alleviate the shortage of big men for the Pistons, who in addition to remaining without Marvin Bagley III and Jalen Duren also were without Nerlens Noel due to knee soreness, leaving Stewart as the lone big man standing. Noel, who’d played only eight games until being called into action by the absence of Duren and Stewart this week, had started the last three games and logged a total of 61 minutes, nearly half his season total of 142. Stewart got hit with two fouls in the game’s first two minutes and sat for Kevin Knox, leaving the Pistons in a spot that’s become familiar this week – undersized. The Pistons were outrebounded 18-9 in the first quarter with Stewart on the bench for 10 minutes. The Pistons have lost 12 straight games to the Knicks, matching the string of 12 straight losses to Chicago as the longest current streaks vs. any Pistons opponent.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Jazz, 126-125
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. 76ers 1-15-23
Coming off a difficult double-overtime loss on Thursday, the Lakers (19-23) are back in action against the 76ers (25-16) on Sunday night. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. NO REST...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.15.2023
GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Golden State (21-21, 4-16 on the roads) at Bulls: (19-24, 11-10 at home) 2: 30. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 2:15 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 2:30. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Golden State: Curry:...
NBA
Memphis welcomes some of sport's greatest in weekend honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
In Earl Lloyd’s 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech, he said, “My career was influenced by two groups. There’s one group that told me what to do […] and there was a group that showed me what to do.”. Twenty years later, the...
NBA
Lakers vs Sixers: Another Close One Bites the Dust
The Lakers hosted the 76ers this Sunday night and played with an all-around competitive energy but couldn’t convert their power to a win down the stretch, falling to Philadelphia 113-112. This loss marks their second heartbreaker in a row after dropping the game to Dallas on Thursday in double...
