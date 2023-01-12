ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations, events in ENC today

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. “Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary

Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend Ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few morning flurries, the clouds continue to stick around through most of the day keeping temps in the low to middle 40s. A persistent northerly breeze may cause some localized flooding for communities along Highway 12, and as a result, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect late Saturday night, until Monday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC

