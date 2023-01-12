Read full article on original website
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations, events in ENC today
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. “Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and […]
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Light Rain on Tuesday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Light Rain on Tuesday. Driver shot...
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend Ahead
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few morning flurries, the clouds continue to stick around through most of the day keeping temps in the low to middle 40s. A persistent northerly breeze may cause some localized flooding for communities along Highway 12, and as a result, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect late Saturday night, until Monday afternoon.
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
