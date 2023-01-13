ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Half of people concerned about ability to pay rent or mortgage in year’s time’

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT62i_0kCyzR7d00

Around half of renters and people with mortgages are concerned about their ability to pay their housing costs in a year’s time, research suggests.

Some 52% of renters and 49% of people with mortgages are worried about being able to meet their housing costs in 12 months, according to polling for the Centre for Homelessness Impact (CHI).

Among people aged between 16 and 24, 44% were concerned about their ability to pay their rent or mortgage at the moment.

This figure fell to 31% among participants aged 35-54 and to 14% among those aged 55-75.

The cost-of-living crisis risks reversing several years of progress in reducing homelessness

Dr Ligia Teixeira, CHI chief executive

Half of people in their 50s and younger said housing costs were affecting their mental health, rising to 62% of those aged between 16 and 34.

The survey by Ipsos , of 2,152 UK adults aged 16 to 75 between November 25 and December 6 2022, also asked about people’s perceptions of homelessness.

Some 72% of respondents said they believe homelessness will rise over the next year – up from 61% the previous year.

Three-quarters support doing more to address homelessness, with 84% considering it to be a serious problem.

Just under half (49%) said they believe homelessness is a consequence of circumstances outside of an individual’s control.

And 20% said it is a result of making bad life choices, down from 24% the previous year but up from 17% in 2020.

Dr Ligia Teixeira, CHI chief executive, said she was “very concerned” that more than half of tenants are worried about their ability to pay rent in a year.

She said: “Homelessness is a complex, system level problem but affordable housing, especially for people on low incomes or who face financial pressures, is central to preventing homelessness.

Many more people experience ‘hidden homelessness’ such as sofa surfing. Our images show homelessness as it is, realistically and respectfully

Dr Ligia Teixeira, Centre for Homelessness Impact

“Housing affordability is also key to helping people rebuild their lives in stable accommodation to move on from homelessness for good.

“The cost-of-living crisis risks reversing several years of progress in reducing homelessness.”

It comes as the CHI launched a free library of realistic and non-stigmatising images of people experiencing homelessness to tackle negative stereotypes.

The library seeks to challenge negative representations and offer “an alternative to the archetypal depiction of single middle-aged men sleeping in doorways”, including families in hostels, young people in B&Bs and those who are sofa surfing.

The hundreds of images are available to news publishers, public bodies, charities and any organisation writing about homelessness.

Most of the photographs were taken by Jeff Hubbard, who spent time on the streets and now is a freelance photographer after learning photography techniques through the charity Crisis.

One of those pictured, 29-year-old Naomi from London , mother to a toddler, said: “When I was telling people I was homeless, no-one believed me – I wasn’t a man on the streets, I was working in a shop…

“It’s all different sorts of people who are homeless that you wouldn’t expect.

“There are lots of people who have gone through the same thing as me. Regardless of your gender or race, it happens.”

Dr Teixeira said: “The evidence tells us that stigma attached to homelessness and stereotyping of people who experience it are among the most powerful barriers to ending homelessness for good.

“Images matter because they play such a central role in influencing how we think about homelessness.

Research has shown that the most commonly held image associated with homelessness is of an older man sleeping on the streets whereas we know from data that many more people who are affected by homelessness are families with children, living in temporary accommodation.

“Many more people experience ‘hidden homelessness’ such as sofa surfing.

“Our images show homelessness as it is, realistically and respectfully.”

Comments / 2

Related
TheConversationAU

The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance

For many Australians, the rent crisis is just starting. Advertised rents have been soaring, but mainly for new rentals – so called “asking rents”. The broadest measure of rents actually paid – the rents on the 480,000 or so capital city properties the Bureau of Statistics uses to calculate the consumer price index – has climbed only modestly, increasing 3.5% in the year to October. Rent cuts during the first year of COVID mean the Bureau’s measure of capital city rents is just 2.2% above where it was in February 2020, ahead of the COVID lockdowns. But advertised rents are climbing steeply. According...
AOL Corp

Housing Market: Factors Retirees Should Consider Before Paying Off Mortgage or Selling

While finding peace and contentment in a “forever home” is the dream of many American adults, retirees are increasingly seeking experiences rather than possessions. Living the lifestyle you deserve might mean making a tough decision between selling your home and paying the mortgage off. Learn: With a Recession...
msn.com

‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
msn.com

I want to retire in 4 years, on what I think will be $3,100 a month. Can I make that work — and should I get a pro to help me figure this out?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy