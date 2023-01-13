ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Weapons threat prompts lockdown, search at MoVal high school campus

By City News Service
 4 days ago

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) - A threat of violence at a Moreno Valley high school today prompted a lockdown and search of the campus by law enforcement personnel, who ultimately found no credible threat to pubic safety.

An investigation was initiated at Rancho Verde High School in the 17700 block of Lasselle Street shortly after 10 a.m. following calls receied by staff at the Riverside County sheriff's Moreno Valley station, indicating an armed person was preparing to enter the campus to assault another party.

``There was an individual who called, threatening another person, and the intended target was said to be on our campus,'' Val Verde Unified School District Police Department Chief Mark Clark told City News Service. ``It was a weapons threat.''

Clark said a shelter-in-place order was issued, keeping teachers and students in classrooms while police officers and sheriff's deputies searched the grounds to ascertain whether violence might be imminent.

``There was nobody on our campus making threats,'' Clark said. ``There was no information to sustain the threat, and we determined it was unfounded pretty quickly.''

The lockdown order was lifted at 11:10 a.m., according to the police department.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is handling the follow-up investigation.

