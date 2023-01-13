Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
The Athletic's Dane Brugler sends Vikings a CB in his 2023 NFL mock draft
Cornerback has been an incredibly popular selection for the Minnesota Vikings in mock drafts. In fact, of the 23 players that have been sent to them, six of them are cornerbacks and two others can play in the slot. Whenever The Athletic’s Dane Brugler puts out a mock draft, it’s...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Bucs to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
After a miserable 2022 season on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to multiple sources. This should be of particular interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers who dealt with its own struggling offense last season and might be in the market for an upgrade.
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
4 takeaways from Pete Carroll's end-of-season press conference
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with local media at the VMAC Monday for his end of season press conference. Carroll shared injury updates on several players, plus spoke on potential changes to his coaching staff and the team’s roster. Here are four takeaways from Carroll’s last presser of the...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
Eric Musselman frustrated with the defensive intensity from Arkansas
No. 25 Arkansas has dug itself into a hole to start its SEC slate. The Razorbacks, who sit at 12-5 overall, are now just 12th in the league after a 1-4 start to conference play. At the root of the problem for Eric Musselman is how hard his team is playing defensively.
Hubert Davis describes D'Marco Dunn's dynamic skillset
North Carolina‘s dominant 80-59 win over Louisville featured a career performance from sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn. Dunn finished the day with a career-high 14 points, scoring in a variety of ways and also contributing on the defensive end of the floor. Dunn has been labeled as more of a strictly shooting threat, but head coach Hubert Davis spoke to the versatile of his offensive ability.
Comments / 0