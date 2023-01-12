Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. What You Are Doing About It? Giveback Tuesday, Jim …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Three homicides in St. Louis City in...
FOX2now.com
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
FOX2now.com
Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash
The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
Woman suspected of shooting at St. Louis officers released without charges
ST. LOUIS — The woman suspected of opening fire on police officers Friday in downtown St. Louis has been released from jail without being charged with a crime. Note: The video above is from Friday when the shooting happened. Police arrested the 54-year-old woman after she allegedly traded gunfire...
FOX2now.com
Workers at Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab hold unfair labor practice strike
Workers at Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab held a one-day strike outside the building Monday afternoon. They're calling for better wages, more paid time off, and improved conditions in the facility.
FOX2now.com
Bi-State plans to upgrade MetroLink trains
Bi-State Development plans to upgrade its MetroLink trains. Many of the existing ones are decades old.
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of 2021 carjacking spree
A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday convicted a man of all charges connected to a series of carjackings and a home invasion in May of 2021. Jurors deliberated less than two hours before convicting Drew Clark, 37, of three counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
New Program Shortens County Jail Stays for Probation Violators
The average length of jail stays for nonviolent probation violators have shortened by over a month
Homicide detectives requested to investigate shooting of woman in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Division was requested to the scene of a shooting Monday night after a woman was found shot and unconscious Monday night. The incident reportedly happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at 4300 West Belle Place near St. Louis' Central West...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen in Arnold, recovered in Illinois
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from the Avion Ridge Apartments, 1778 Richardson Road. The 2018 Hyundai Tucson was recovered in Cahokia, Ill., the same day it was stolen, police reported. A 28-year-old Arnold man said he had parked the SUV outside the apartment complex at about...
FOX2now.com
Aldermen return to St. Louis City Hall chamber for full meetings once again
Nearly three years after the first wave of COVID-19, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has started meeting in the grand chamber at city hall again. The board was one of the few remaining elected bodies in America.
FOX2now.com
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’
Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say
ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
