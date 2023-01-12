ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. What You Are Doing About It? Giveback Tuesday, Jim …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Three homicides in St. Louis City in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois. Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity …. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash

The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash …. The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours. Two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Bi-State plans to upgrade MetroLink trains

Bi-State Development plans to upgrade its MetroLink trains. Many of the existing ones are decades old. Bi-State Development plans to upgrade its MetroLink trains. Many of the existing ones are decades old. Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours. Two and a half weeks into the new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of 2021 carjacking spree

A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday convicted a man of all charges connected to a series of carjackings and a home invasion in May of 2021. Jurors deliberated less than two hours before convicting Drew Clark, 37, of three counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen in Arnold, recovered in Illinois

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from the Avion Ridge Apartments, 1778 Richardson Road. The 2018 Hyundai Tucson was recovered in Cahokia, Ill., the same day it was stolen, police reported. A 28-year-old Arnold man said he had parked the SUV outside the apartment complex at about...
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX2now.com

Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen

Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer. Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen. Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer. Free symphony MLK concert happening Monday evening.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’

Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

