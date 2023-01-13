Read full article on original website
Related
vidanewspaper.com
Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Ohio Submitted To State Legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
lovelandmagazine.com
Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure
A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February. Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom announced the plan to do this with the help of a recently hired “general consultant” with...
OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
Ohio Republicans Bring Back Proposal Making it Harder for Voters to Pass Amendments
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he talked to House Speaker Stephens about ‘the importance of getting this done.’
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
The new law reduces the number of days for county election boards to include mailed ballots in their tallies from 10 days after Election Day to four.
Hearings begin this week on bill that guts Ohio State Board of Education, revamps Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Committee hearings are expected to begin Tuesday on an Ohio Senate bill – introduced for a third time – that would remove most control over education policy from the State Board of Education and instead give it to the governor. Senate Bill 1 is...
ocj.com
Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team
Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
countynewsonline.org
Powell Takes Third Oath of Office
COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ohio fiction writer turns pages to nonfiction to warn of statehouse attacks on democracy
Political thriller author David Pepper briefly stepped out of fiction writing in 2021 to offer cautionary tale about a phenomenon in dozens of statehouses across the country, including Ohio. His nonfiction book, “Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from the Front Lines,” is a case study about the attack on...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state Board of Education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
countynewsonline.org
AG Yost’s Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in the case Kentucky v. Biden:. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said.
DeWine signs bill that strengthens Distracted Driving Laws in Ohio
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws in Oh
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio House Bill 434 is DEAD!
VICTORY! Congratulations and thanks to everyone who helped oppose this bill. HB 434 passed the Ohio House 75-18 on March 3, 2022, but was not voted out of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee at the end of December. Under the Radar Bill: Ohio House Bill 434 would have...
spectrumnews1.com
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
Mike DeWine backs law pushing safe driving, but also signs law making guns more available
Gov. Mike DeWine is getting accolades for signing a bill banning unsafe driving practices (Gov. Mike DeWine signs texting-and-driving ban) to save lives on the road. But he also recently signed a law easing gun ownership (Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill allowing people to carry concealed firearms without training or permits).
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes
The bill would allow Ohioans 21-years and older to make, drink and serve moonshine, as long as they don't charge for it.
How sports betting, nuclear bailouts and undercover FBI agents collided in Ohio’s historic public corruption scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was early 2019 when two FBI agents and a former NFL player hired as an informant sat for a meeting in the office of a lobbyist who they suspected was a crook. The gathering was organized to discuss influencing sports betting legislation in Ohio. But...
Comments / 5