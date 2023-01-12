Read full article on original website
Emmerdale stars explain Gabby's surprise romantic rejection
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Lewis Cope have hinted that there could still be a romantic future for their characters Gabby Thomas and Nicky the nanny. Show bosses had hinted at a relationship for the pair when Nicky was first introduced last month, but some recently-released spoilers...
Hollyoaks newcomer Annabelle Davis "gutted" over co-star exit
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks newcomer Annabelle Davis has revealed she was left “gutted” following Emily Burnett’s exit from the soap. Burnett, who played Olivia Bradshaw, saw her character leave the village following a dramatic Christmas storyline, which saw the return of Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham). Related: Hollyoaks...
Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney responds to Jacob Hay's exit
Coronation Street spoilers follow from Friday's episode (January 13). Coronation Street's Amy Barlow was left devastated in Friday's episode as her relationship with Jacob Hay hit the rocks in heartbreaking scenes. The young couple had previously defied the odds to be together, but everything has gone wrong following the arrival...
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares support of real-life sister Lily's music career
EastEnders star Lacey Turner has taken to social media in support of her sister Lily Harvey's music career. Not to be confused with Lillia Turner, who plays Lacey's on-screen daughter Lily Slater in the BBC soap, Lily Harvey is Lacey's real-life younger sister. The 21-year-old is currently pursuing a career...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The Batman star Colin Farrell shares update on former co-star Jeremy Renner following accident
The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has given an update on his former co-star Jeremy Renner, following the latter's snow plough accident on January 1. Hawkeye actor Renner suffered major blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs. A neighbour managed to slow down the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet. According to an official statement from his family, Renner underwent surgery on January 2 for the chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that he sustained in the accident.
Emma Roberts lands next TV role in dark comedy series
Emma Roberts has found her next TV project. The actress will produce and star in Second Wife for Hulu opposite Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The dark comedy will follow Sasha (Roberts) — a woman who runs away from New York to find a fresh start in London after a messy breakup. There, she falls in love with recently-divorced father Jacob (Ellis) and they impulsively get married.
Dancing On Ice's Siva Kaneswaran wants to carry on Tom Parker's memory on the show
Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran has opened up about why he decided to join the ITV competition show, citing late bandmate Tom Parker as the driving force behind his decision. Kaneswaran was a bandmate with Parker in The Wanted. In 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with...
Marvel's Paul Rudd debuts hair transformation in first-look at Only Murders in the Building season 3 role
Only Murders in the Building season 2 spoilers follow. Delightful whodunnit series Only Murders in the Building has just given fans a first look at Paul Rudd's obnoxious character in the new chapter. Season 2 ended with a surprise cameo from the Marvel star as pompous actor Ben Glenroy, dying...
GMB's Kate Garraway details horrific moment husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair
Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has opened up about the moment when her husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair. Derek was one the people who contracted COVID in the early days of the pandemic, and after months in ICU, he requires round-the-clock care and a wheelchair for mobility (via.
I'm A Celeb and Big Brother star Adele Roberts shares cancer update from hospital
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's Adele Roberts is continuing her recovery from bowel cancer in hospital. Originally diagnosed back in October 2021, the radio DJ has been open about her severe health battle in the subsequent months, even sharing photos of her chemotherapy-damaged skin along the way.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shares real-life friendship with Steve McFadden in cute photo
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has given fans a glimpse into her real-life friendship with co-star Steve McFadden in a sweet photo. Posting the image to her Instagram account, the Sonia Fowler actress revealed she had spent the day with her family on McFadden's boat, writing: "A beautiful day spent with Steve McFadden today aboard his beautiful boat. Laughs, stories and advice always in abundance. Thank you so much."
Emmerdale's Caleb turns tables on Cain after dark threat
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Cain Dingle's issues with his brother Caleb Miligan are mounting, with the village hardman's brother now issuing threats of his own. In tonight's (January 13) episode, Caleb turned Cain's threats back on him after the Dingle patriarch told his long-lost brother to leave the village or he would kill him.
Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
Coronation Street airs shock death, and 8 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen murders Teddy. (Friday at 8pm on ITV) Having got his scheming mitts on Elaine's...
Former Waterloo Road star Katie McGlynn pays tribute to show after its surprise reboot
Waterloo Road's Katie McGlynn has looked back at her time on the original show, which she starred in for two years, with fondness. Recognised now for her heartbreaking role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street and a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the actress reacted to the Waterloo Road reboot on Instagram earlier this week.
Love Island's Ekin-Su reveals how Davide is reacting to her Dancing on Ice stint
Dancing on Ice is back on our screens tonight (January 15), and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared an update on how her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti is coping with her icy adventures. And, it turns out Davide has been incredibly supportive during Ekin-Su's physically and mentally gruelling training. Take...
And Just Like That season 2 reveals first look at Aidan and Carrie's reunion
And Just Like That season two has revealed a first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is a former flame of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City, and fans last saw him in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2, in which he was married.
Snowpiercer Season 4 cancelled amid hopes for 'new home'
Snowpiercer season four, which was set to be the final season of the series, is no longer due to air. Although production on the popular show's finale has completed, TNT has decided not to go ahead with releasing it... so somewhere out there, just beyond reach, season four does exist.
