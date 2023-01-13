Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key." “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking...
iheart.com
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Madonna announces ‘The Celebration Tour’, coming to TD Garden
BOSTON — The Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna announced her “The Celebration Tour” which celebrates her entire career. The tour which will span across the U.S and Europe, includes a stop at TD Garden in Boston on August 30. According to a press release, the...
iheart.com
Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Talking Marriage
Suspended “Good Morning America” co-anchors- and lovers- Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are ready to prove just how serious their relationship is. RadarOnline reports Robach and Holmes are fast-tracking their divorces from their spouses in order to marry each other. “They’re happy and in love,” says one insider....
iheart.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes - January 16, 2023
Aries – You need to keep your eye on the prize, say no to distractions. Your week is 8.2. Taurus – Go for a long drive, you’ll find your answer along the way. Your week is a 7.9. Gemini – Look up while you walk your path...
iheart.com
“The Drew Barrymore Show” Segment Ends In Strip Down
You never know what will happen on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” NFL star Brandon Marshall was a guest along with Drew and Jonathan Scott and the segment turned out to be a strip down. Marshall was talking about his new health and wellness platform when he decided to...
iheart.com
Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Event, DNR
(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland. The daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. A representative says she'll be buried at Presley's mansion in Memphis next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. New details about the tragic...
iheart.com
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings
Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Brie Larson, Brhe Berry, Rita Ora, Paris, Lisa Rinna!
Brie Larson leaves fans in shock as she unveils her tattoo sleeve while posing in her bra. (tat’s are fake) Oh No… One of our local favorites is hanging it up!. Good Luck. You will be missed as part of our morning routine! ~ Rod. Rita Ora’s New...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is giving us another glimpse into his recovery. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Avengers star shared an encouraging update on his Instagram Story on Friday (January 13). The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
