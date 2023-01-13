ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
TheDailyBeast

Biden Aides Find More Classified Docs in a New Location

Aides to President Joe Biden have found even more classified documents in a different location than the office he used in D.C. after the Obama administration. Classified documents were first found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November—which was reported earlier this week and confirmed by the White House in a statement Monday—leading Biden aides to begin a search for more. Biden said Tuesday he’s “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and was “surprised” by the discovery. It wasn’t made clear when or where the latest batch of documents were found or their level of classification.Read it at NBC News
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
The Independent

Judge tosses argument that Lee statue vote violated law

A Virginia judge dismissed an argument Monday that Charlottesville violated an open government law with its 2021 vote to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center that plans to melt it down and turn it into a new piece of public art.The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process. The two organizations’ bids for the statue failed and the City Council voted to give the monument to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local...
The Hill

Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump. “It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday. Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment”…
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Washington Examiner

Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Hill

Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence. “Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small…
The Associated Press

Key dates in discovery of classified records tied to Biden

Key dates related to the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden, based on statements from the White House, the president and Attorney General Merrick Garland: — Jan. 20, 2017: Biden’s two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama end. — Mid-2017-2019: Biden periodically uses an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington. — Jan. 20, 2021: Biden is sworn in as president.
