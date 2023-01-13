Read full article on original website
McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday argued President Biden knew his private office had classified documents, or he wouldn’t have had his attorneys remove things from his office. “I think if you call a lawyer to remove something for your office, he must have known ahead of time,” McCarthy said. “So, I think he…
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Biden Aides Find More Classified Docs in a New Location
Aides to President Joe Biden have found even more classified documents in a different location than the office he used in D.C. after the Obama administration. Classified documents were first found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November—which was reported earlier this week and confirmed by the White House in a statement Monday—leading Biden aides to begin a search for more. Biden said Tuesday he’s “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and was “surprised” by the discovery. It wasn’t made clear when or where the latest batch of documents were found or their level of classification.Read it at NBC News
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
Judge slashes millions in damages due by hate groups that participated in Charlottesville rally
A federal judge has drastically reduced the amount of money in damages that some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups were ordered to pay for their participation in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Norman Moon ruled last week that the $24 million in punitive...
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Pence: Discharged military members should be reinstated, get back pay over vaccine mandates
Former Vice President Mike Pence in an exclusive interview called on the Biden administration to reinstate and provide back pay to members of the military who were discharged for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine now that the mandate for the shot has been lifted. Pence, in a Wednesday interview with The Hill, called it…
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
Judge tosses argument that Lee statue vote violated law
A Virginia judge dismissed an argument Monday that Charlottesville violated an open government law with its 2021 vote to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center that plans to melt it down and turn it into a new piece of public art.The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process. The two organizations’ bids for the statue failed and the City Council voted to give the monument to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local...
Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’
Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump. “It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday. Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment”…
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Washington Examiner
Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence. “Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small…
Key dates in discovery of classified records tied to Biden
Key dates related to the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden, based on statements from the White House, the president and Attorney General Merrick Garland: — Jan. 20, 2017: Biden’s two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama end. — Mid-2017-2019: Biden periodically uses an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington. — Jan. 20, 2021: Biden is sworn in as president.
