WV Hunting and Fishing Show Returns to Charleston Jan. 20–22

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Hunters and anglers who attend the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show are in for a treat when the three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Jan. 20–22 for its 35th year.

In addition to the popular Whitetail Hall of Fame and free buck trophy scoring provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, this year’s Hunting and Fishing Show includes a new show stage sponsored by Cabela’s, which will feature more hunting and fishing demonstrations for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy.

The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, a non-profit group dedicated to wildlife conservation and preserving hunting traditions and hunters rights. During the three-day show, hunters and anglers have a chance to interact with hunting and fishing outfitters, vendors and organizations.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $1 for kids 6–12. Children under 6 get in for free. For more information about the event, visit wvtrophyhunters.com.

WVDNR staff will be scoring trophies for free on a first come, first serve basis during the show’s three days. Hunters may bring in as many mounts to be scored, but each mount requires a deer tag. A schedule for the scoring table is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 20: 3–8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the buck trophy scoring table, the WVDNR Law Enforcement Section will also attend the event with the agency’s popular laser shot trailer and WVDNR and West Virginia State Parks staff will be in attendance to promote the agency’s programs and answer questions from the public.

For more information about hunting and fishing in West Virginia or to purchase a hunting or fishing license, visit WVdnr.gov.