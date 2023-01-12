Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcome baby girl – and share sweet name
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed a baby girl. Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey announced the sweet news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of an envelope with the words 'Minnie's parents', Stacey wrote: "Our Daughter is here. "My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shares real-life friendship with Steve McFadden in cute photo
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has given fans a glimpse into her real-life friendship with co-star Steve McFadden in a sweet photo. Posting the image to her Instagram account, the Sonia Fowler actress revealed she had spent the day with her family on McFadden's boat, writing: "A beautiful day spent with Steve McFadden today aboard his beautiful boat. Laughs, stories and advice always in abundance. Thank you so much."
digitalspy.com
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen details reason behind marriage breakdown
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about her split from husband Clive. The TV star confirmed last year that the couple had decided to separate, with the series later axed by Channel 5. Speaking in a new interview about the reasons behind the split, Amanda told the...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Ekin-Su reveals how Davide is reacting to her Dancing on Ice stint
Dancing on Ice is back on our screens tonight (January 15), and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared an update on how her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti is coping with her icy adventures. And, it turns out Davide has been incredibly supportive during Ekin-Su's physically and mentally gruelling training. Take...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister addresses rumours he's dating his skating partner
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister has responded to the rumours that he's dating his professional partner Vanessa Bauer. Writing in her OK! column, Frankie Essex gave her thoughts on the prospect of romance sparking between the pair, following her brother's refusal to comment on the speculation. "I haven’t...
digitalspy.com
The Batman star Colin Farrell shares update on former co-star Jeremy Renner following accident
The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has given an update on his former co-star Jeremy Renner, following the latter's snow plough accident on January 1. Hawkeye actor Renner suffered major blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs. A neighbour managed to slow down the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet. According to an official statement from his family, Renner underwent surgery on January 2 for the chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that he sustained in the accident.
digitalspy.com
Scream's David Arquette says he has a "beautiful" co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox
Scream's David Arquette has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife and former co-star Courteney Cox and how they parent their daughter, Coco. The couple met while filming the first Scream movie, after which they got married in 1999 and had a daughter together, but then separated in 2010.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell calls for surprising cast member to return
Ruby O'Donnell, who plays Peri Lomax on Hollyoaks, has shared who she'd bring back to the soap if she could. Proving that cast members and their characters are not the same, Ruby would choose to get Cameron Moore back onto the show... despite the fact that he happened to play a ruthless serial killer prior to leaving.
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson returning to screens with reality TV role
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson has landed herself a new reality TV project. The actress played Cassie Turner in the soap between 2005 and 2008. Cassie was involved in some major storylines addressing several serious topics, including abuse in childhood, domestic abuse and living with HIV. After her...
digitalspy.com
Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page reunite with Dami Hope for new season
Former Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope have reunited to celebrate the launch of the winter 2023 series. The trio appeared on the ITV2 dating show in summer 2022, with Tasha and Andrew coupling up together and reaching fourth place, just behind Dami and his partner Indiyah Polack who came third.
digitalspy.com
Bank of Dave review: Is Bridgerton star's new Netflix movie any good?
Let's face it, it's all a bit depressing these days – and we're not talking about the January blues. We're talking about the news being filled with the continuing cost-of-living crisis and the NHS struggling, among other things. When you hear Netflix and true story in the same sentence,...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star Booka Nile shares baby shower photos
Married at First Sight Australia star Booka Nile has celebrated the imminent birth of her baby boy with a baby shower in Perth. The reality TV star, known for taking part in the eighth season of the dating show, shared pictures from the day, a sun-filled event with her loved ones in attendance.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen to make shock confession as Bobby's fate is revealed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen will make a shock confession on Hollyoaks next week, as Bobby’s fate is revealed. The young boy, who possesses an evil streak like his grandfather Silas, has been committing crimes aplenty recently, killing off Verity Hutchinson before attempting to murder Felix by setting fire to the store.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her “awkward” first kiss was with a co-star
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has revealed that her first kiss was actually with her costar Caleb McLaughlin when their characters kissed on the hit Netflix show. In the sci-fi series, Sink plays Max, who has a relationship with McLaughlin's Lucas. The duo first kissed in season two of Stranger Things.
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Kym Marsh shares adorable photo of baby grandson
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has shared a cute snap of her baby grandson with her Instagram followers. The former Coronation Street star took to her social platform to post a picture of baby Clayton wearing an adorable white hat with fluffy pompoms. "Oh Clay!!!!! How I LOVE YOU!!!!"...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Rita Simons explains reason for undergoing a secret facelift
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has explained the reason why she decided to get a facelift. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress revealed she had chosen to undergo the procedure to reverse the signs of ageing, adding that the facelift has given her a huge boost in self-confidence.
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Charity threatens Mack over wedding date
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Charity Dingle has threatened Mack Boyd over their wedding date in Emmerdale. Tuesday's (January 17) episode saw the turbulent path down the aisle for the couple facing even more challenges, as Charity nearly caught Mack and Chloe Harris whispering over their living situation. When Mack encouraged pregnant...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to air former Holby City star Patsy Kensit's first scenes in Lola story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is introducing Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's mum next week, as her brain tumour storyline continues. Lola and boyfriend Jay Brown learned that her tumour is terminal and she doesn't have long left to live, so they decided to tie the knot. As we'll see next...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us episode 1 ending explained — What does that Depeche Mode song really mean?
The Last of Us spoilers follow. HBO's The Last of Us sure does love to play around with time. The first episode alone jumps from 1968 to 2003, and then another 20 years again to 2023. Throw in some observations on life in a pandemic, plus the the video game's own different timeline, and we're left wondering if Loki's TVA could jump in and lend a hand sorting through all this.
