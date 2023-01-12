Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFC wild-card preview: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers pick, line, TV info and trends
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a potential season-ending ankle injury in the Week 13 victory over...
Two player props to get us started in NFL playoffs: Best Bets for Jan. 14
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Saturday, Jan. 14:
Worst beat ever? Jaguars comeback costs Chargers money line bettor over $1 million
Los Angeles Charges money line bettors suffered one of the worst beats of the year after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it was especially costly to one bettor. A DraftKings bettor placed a live $1.4 million wager on the Chargers money line at -12500...
NFL wild-card games have at least one dog ready to bark: Best Bets for Sunday (Jan. 15)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Sunday, Jan. 15:
AFC wild-card preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars pick, line, TV, trends
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the second time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend has its second game Saturday night in Jacksonville. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Chargers in four seasons and the first ever for quarterback Justin Herbert and Coach Brandon Staley. It has been an interesting year for L.A., which won four in a row to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC before losing their season-finale against lowly Denver, in which the Chargers used all their starters well into the fourth quarter.
Bruins suffering home upset hasn't scared oddsmakers
For the first time in the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins left the TD Garden empty-handed. Boston (32-5-4) lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and snapped a 22-game point streak at home 19-1-3. The Bruins were -230 on the money line and +105 on the -1.5 puck...
