Florida State

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Andover Townsman

AFC wild-card preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars pick, line, TV, trends

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the second time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend has its second game Saturday night in Jacksonville. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Chargers in four seasons and the first ever for quarterback Justin Herbert and Coach Brandon Staley. It has been an interesting year for L.A., which won four in a row to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC before losing their season-finale against lowly Denver, in which the Chargers used all their starters well into the fourth quarter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Andover Townsman

Bruins suffering home upset hasn't scared oddsmakers

For the first time in the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins left the TD Garden empty-handed. Boston (32-5-4) lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and snapped a 22-game point streak at home 19-1-3. The Bruins were -230 on the money line and +105 on the -1.5 puck...
BOSTON, MA

