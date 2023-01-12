The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the second time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend has its second game Saturday night in Jacksonville. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Chargers in four seasons and the first ever for quarterback Justin Herbert and Coach Brandon Staley. It has been an interesting year for L.A., which won four in a row to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC before losing their season-finale against lowly Denver, in which the Chargers used all their starters well into the fourth quarter.

