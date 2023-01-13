YORK, Neb.-- Ten University of Jamestown women's wrestlers competed Saturday at the York Open. The tournament had 30 teams represented in two different divisions, and three Jimmies came away with top-four finishes. Jenna Gerhardt took first place in the freshman/sophomore 109-pound weight class. She went a perfect 3-0 on the...

