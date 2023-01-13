Read full article on original website
Jimmies compete at MSU-M Dragon Invite
The University of Jamestown swim team wrapped up the two-day Dragon Invite Saturday, hosted by Minnesota State University-Moorhead. The Jimmies finished fifth out of six teams (471 points). HOW IT HAPPENED. Ten swimmers took part in the meet, competing in 17 events and five relays. Sulinke Vandenberg and Blanca Espinosa...
Gerhardt 1st, Baudhuin 3rd, Marrufo 4th at York Open
YORK, Neb.-- Ten University of Jamestown women's wrestlers competed Saturday at the York Open. The tournament had 30 teams represented in two different divisions, and three Jimmies came away with top-four finishes. Jenna Gerhardt took first place in the freshman/sophomore 109-pound weight class. She went a perfect 3-0 on the...
No. 14 Jimmies fall to third-ranked Midland in series opener
FREMONT, Neb.-- The 14th-ranked Jimmie women's hockey team played its first road game of 2023 Saturday afternoon at No. 3 Midland University. Single goals in the second and third periods ended up being the difference as the Warriors came away with a 3-1 victory. THE BASICS. Final Score: Midland 3,...
No. 14 Jimmies hold off upset bid by Concordia (Neb.)
Backed by a 17-point halftime lead, the No. 14 Jimmie men's basketball team overcame 36 percent shooting in the second half to defeat Concordia (Neb.) University 69-64 Saturday afternoon at Harold Newman Arena. THE BASICS. Final Score: UJ 69, CUNE 64. -��Records: UJ 15-3, 7-3 GPAC; CUNE 11-7, 7-5 GPAC...
