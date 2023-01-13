ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUoTl_0kCyvrIv00
FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Johnson, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey and New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Thursday, making him the first announced candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio is searching for his third coach in as many years.

Lovie Smith was 3-13-1 in one season and was fired on Monday, a year after Houston fired David Culley following one season and a 4-13 record.

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts are also interested in interviewing the 36-year-old Johnson about potentially leading their teams.

Coming off his first full season as an NFL offensive coordinator and fourth year with the Lions, Johnson has drawn interest for the innovative schemes and unique plays he designed to help them finish 9-8 after a 1-6 start.

“The best thing about him is his communication and the way he listens, and the way he takes our input and is constantly communicating and keeping us all in the same page,” Detroit quarterback Jared Goff said last month. “That’s the best thing about most coaches I’ve been around that are any good.

“He does a great job leading and putting guys in the right spot.”

Johnson made the most of his opportunity during the 2021 season when he was Detroit’s tight ends coach and became the team’s passing game coordinator after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling roles from then-offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

The Lions closed that season relatively well and Johnson was credited with helping Goff improve his play during his first season with the team.

That led to Campbell firing Lynn a year ago and later hiring Johnson as his offensive coordinator.

Johnson helped Detroit’s offense rank fifth in the NFL during the 2022 season while striking a balance with the sixth-ranked passing game and the 11th-ranked running game.

Former Lions coach Matt Patricia hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 and promoted him to tight ends coach, a job he retained when Campbell was hired.

Johnson previously coached wide receivers and tight ends for the Miami Dolphins as part of their staff from 2012 to 2018. He started his coaching career in 2009 as a graduate assistant at Boston College and was part of the Eagles’ staff for three seasons.

Johnson, born in Charleston, South Carolina, and raised in Fairview, North Carolina, was a walk-on quarterback for the Tar Heels and earned degrees in mathematics and computer science.

Texans owner Cal McNair said he plans on taking a more “active role” in hiring the sixth coach since the franchise’s first season in 2002.

The team has faced criticism since Smith’s firing for not giving their past two coaches a chance to succeed. Culley and Smith are both Black, and many former coaches and players have broadly criticized NFL teams for not giving Black coaches adequate resources and for giving up on them more quickly than their white counterparts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment

Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst

The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten

A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter Up weekend. He said he found out that Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7. “I’ve known Matt a long time and have the utmost respect for him,” Mozeliak said. “When you find out someone is stepping down from your coaching staff in the second week of January, candidly, it’s not ideal. But, I came in my office last Sunday, and for lack of a modern phrase, I looked at my rolodex to try and figure out what could we do.” Mozeliak explained he explored internal moves and promotions to the position and examined what the domino effect of that would be on the organization. He also looked at what outside options he had to fill the role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Report: There's 1 Frontrunner For The Panthers Job

NFL teams searching for head coaches usually hold off on making their final choice until the end of January. But for the Carolina Panthers, who have had the longest time out of any team to look for a coach, one man appears to be the frontrunner. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Detroit Lions ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy