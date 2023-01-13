Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 38 Corning swimming’s Angie McKane

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back, this time hitting the swimming pool!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Angie McKane to the show. McKane is a three-time NYS Champion swimmer for the Corning Hawks and has become on of the most decorated athletes at the school by her junior year. The standout swimmer’s 2021 NYS title is the first in school history for the Hawks in the pool. McKane tells the Overtime crew about her start in swimming and takes a look back at her most successful season to date.

With one more year of high school swimming left, McKane already has a stellar resumé. Joining the Hawks in 8th grade, McKane has since become a New York State Champion twice in the 100 butterfly in 2021 and 2022, as well as winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.56. In addition to the state success, McKane is a multi-time champion in Section IV, has been considered for All-American status several times, and holds pool record times across the area.

In 2022, McKane broke three pool and meet records in Waverly and broke her own pool record at the Ernie Davis Academy pool. The 6th ranked swimmer in New York closed this past season by claiming top times in four of nine total swimming events in the state. McKane is ranked 4th by Swimcloud in recruiting and last competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals East, where she earned a 17th place finish in the 100 butterfly and a preliminary round win in the 100 freestyle.

In addition to McKane, Corning Head Coach Alyssa Helsing joins the show to talk about Mckane’s success and where she ranks among the greatest swimmers in school history.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports . You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/

