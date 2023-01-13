ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?

Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine

Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
