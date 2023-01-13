Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
4 takeaways from Pete Carroll's end-of-season press conference
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with local media at the VMAC Monday for his end of season press conference. Carroll shared injury updates on several players, plus spoke on potential changes to his coaching staff and the team’s roster. Here are four takeaways from Carroll’s last presser of the...
Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense. Along with Patrick...
Post Register
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Post Register
Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Post Register
Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
