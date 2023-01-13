Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
