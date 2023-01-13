ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Dolli
4d ago

What happened to making their lunch? Peanut butter & jelly? Bologna sandwiches? It's what kids have taken to school for generations. The amount of food wasted on these programs is horrible. Programs that have kids growing vegetables has supplied entire schools & weekend veggies to take home. We must teach people to be more self sufficient, unless total reliance on government is the goal. Big profits made with these supplier contracts.

Kathleen Fuentez
4d ago

This is so sad. Step up and keep the meals free for kids that need to eat. I hope a Billion Heir see this and pays the debts off .

rascal
4d ago

They should feed the kids at school and take the money off the parents FS card. That way we KNOW the kids get something to eat. Cause OBVIOUSLY the “parents “ aren’t being responsible and sending them to school with a lunch.

