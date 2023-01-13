ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination

Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program

One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt makes a New Year's resolution that involves Texas

College football analyst Joel Klatt has a New Year’s resolution — and it involves the Texas Longhorns. It’s that there will be no Texas hype until the Longhorns put it all together on the field. “There’s a team that is really talented, got the best recruit in...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX

